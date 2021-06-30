NORTH ATTLEBORO — The new superintendent of schools officially begins his tenure Aug. 1 and will be starting at a salary of over $200,000.
John Antonucci, formerly superintendent of Duxbury public schools, was unanimously chosen in early June to succeed Scott Holcomb as head of the local school district.
Antonucci and the town have agreed to a three-year employment contract. The new superintendent will start at a salary of $224,000 a year, to be reviewed annually.
Holcomb’s salary, according to the 2020 town report, was $207,500. His evaluation, for which he received high marks last year, was expected to increase that number.
Antonucci, unlike Holcomb, holds a doctoral degree.
The contract also allows for $3,500 for out of state travel expenses and professional development expenses of $3,000 a year.
The agreement also provides for 28 days of vacation, although the superintendent is only supposed to take two weeks at a time when school is not in session.
Antonucci has been a superintendent of schools for 16 years, first in Westwood and, since 2017, in Duxbury.
He’s also held the job of assistant superintendent for Nashoba Regional and director of finance for Bedford.
He’s a graduate of Tufts University and holds an MBA from Boston University and his Ed.D. from Northeastern.
He faced two recent controversies during his tenure in Duxbury.
Members of the winning Duxbury High School football team had used antisemitic language to call plays this spring, an investigation by Antonucci confirmed, and the coach of the team was dismissed.
In another incident that received widespread publicity, Antonucci noted during his job interview there had been an “allegation of abuse by a teacher more than 15 years ago,” resulting in a lawsuit filed in April by the alleged victim’s parents. The suit named the school district and the teacher.
The teacher has denied the allegations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.