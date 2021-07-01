NORTH ATTLEBORO — It’s the second time it’s happened in the town’s history, but that didn’t make it any less special.
The new slate of town councilors took their oaths of office Wednesday evening in the foyer of town hall in an event that featured family, food and a brief look ahead.
Justin Pare, who will serve as the new president of the nine-member council (he was the top vote-getter in April’s town election), told the gathering of a couple of dozen friends and family, “There are huge, monumental decisions to be made.”
Among them are the future of Emerald Square mall and the building of a new school, he said, adding, “I think we are in a good position to make those.”
He said the town’s finances are strong, enabling it to begin all-day kindergarten and needed infrastructure projects. He said he wants to empower his fellow councilors.
“I’ll get out of your way, if that’s what I need to do. If you want help, I’ll help you,” he said.
Pare, who served a two-year term as vice president of the town’s first-ever council, also pledged himself and the council to work with state and federal legislators on issues important to the town.
Following the ceremony, Pare said the council will be ready to get down to business when it meets in two weeks. He said all committee slots are filled and “we are up and running.”
He said he plans to bring in a practice from the business world.
“We are going to try to have a strategy session and have us gather around a white board and kind of plan out what are goals are for next year,” Pare said.
Under the two-year old charter that instituted a new form of government for the town, council terms end June 30 and the new terms officially begin July 1.
Pare takes over the council gavel from Keith Lapointe, the body’s first president, who did not seek re-election. Also sworn in Wednesday evening was incumbent John Simmons, who placed second in April and will be the council’s vice president.
Joining them in taking the oath of office from Town Clerk Patricia McNielly were Councilors Jo Ann Cathcart, Darius Gregory and Kathleen Prescott, who were all re-elected to new two-year terms. Andrew Shanahan, who won a full term in April, had been appointed in January to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Adam Scanlon, who was elected state representative.
Joining the council for the first time are Andrea Slobogan and Mark Gould. Returning to town government as a councilor is Patrick Reynolds, a former member of the board of selectmen.
Reynolds said the town faces a different situation from his last stint in government when fiscal decisions consisted mostly of what and where to cut. Now, thanks to the tax override and government grants, it’s a question of “spending in a responsible way.”
The new form of government also means the buck stops with the councilors.
“If it doesn’t get done it’s our fault, and I’m glad that we’re accountable,” he said.
