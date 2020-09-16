NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Liberty Utilities has only been the natural gas provider for local customers since about 2013.
But the company is taking on more than a century and a half of the town's industrial history buried on Mount Hope Street.
Liberty is in the process of cleaning and restoring the site of the town's former gas works, a year-long, $14 million project that will move tons of earth and acres of vegetation. Its aim is to restore local waterways and land so they are safe for future use.
"It's a long process," said John Shore, senior manager for communications and marketing at Liberty, noting it involves government permitting, advance site work and engineering reviews. "But this project is important to us. Sustainability is one of our strategic pillars."
He added the project was not initiated in response to government or legal action.
Liberty, an affiliate of Canadian energy conglomerate Algonquin Power & Utilities, acquired the local utility from New England Gas seven years ago. It was just the latest in a string of companies going back to before the Civil War.
The North Attleborough Gas Light Company was organized in 1855, the year coal gas manufacturing began in the plant at what is now Mount Hope Street and Commonwealth Avenue, according to the town's historical commission.
The round, brick Attleboro Falls Gas Holder Building at 380 Elm St., built in the 1880s and which now serves as an office building, is one of the few remaining visible remnants of the gas works. (It's one of only six documented, intact buildings left in the state which held storage tanks for the plant's final product.)
Coal gas, also known as town gas or manufactured gas, illuminated streets, factories and, eventually, homes in the decades before piped in natural gas became widely available after World War I. The North Attleboro plant operated until 1928 when it became became a gas distribution facility.
Gas plants heated coal or coke in a closed vessel. The gas generated was captured and cleaned of impurities but it was a notoriously dirty process. Byproducts and residues like coal tar were often left on the properties.
The cleanup of the nearly nine acres of the Mount Hope Street site has "been on our radar" for some years, Shore said. "We were aware of the site. We knew we had to deal with it."
Environmental studies identified areas of contamination including portions of the Ten Mile River and Mire Brook and portions of several adjacent properties along Commonwealth Avenue and Towne Street. The company bought some of the homes and demolished one structure to allow access for heavy equipment. (The rest of the houses will be restored as residences.)
Liberty and its engineering firm AECOM have spent months studying the site, including sampling the soil and water, Shore said, and work in the area got underway in earnest Aug. 25.
Even before that, however, the project had removed about 1,700 tons of soil for treatment. It's also covered remaining contaminated soils and installed systems to handle stormwater.
Some parts of the site will be cleared of brush and vegetation, temporary dams will divert Mire Brook and the Ten Mile River to allow for removal of sediment.
The material will be trucked to an off-site treatment facility or disposed of and clean soil brought in.
New vegetation will be planted and the site will be restored to its earlier condition and then monitored and maintained for 10 years, the company says on its extensive website on the project: massachusetts.libertyutilities.com/north-attleboro/residential/news/mt-hope-street-clean-up.
Shore says the work is scheduled to be completed by next summer, although documents on file with the state give it a window extending into 2022. Recovery of the costs of the project from ratepayers will have to be approved by the state's utility commission.
The work is being monitored by the state's Department of Environmental Protection and the town's conservation commission.
The site is fenced and screened, with monitoring instruments placed along the periphery. But, the company warns, some of the site work will create noise and odors. (Coal tar, the company notes, smells like roofing asphalt or paving material.)
The company has also set up a hotline, 774-627-2935, and email, mt-hope-street-clean-up@libertyutilities.com, for residents with questions.
Shore said there have been few calls or emails so far.
Town Manager Michael Borg recently told the Town Council that he and Public Works Director Mark Hallowell recently met with company officials.
"They gave us a tour of the site and we were very impressed with the work they are doing and the planning there," he said. "We'll have a pristine piece of our community back to us in great shape."
