NORTH ATTLEBORO — Plans to buy the Fisher College property in Attleboro Falls with the intent of putting a regional food pantry and new senior center in the building that also houses a daycare have stalled.
Environmental sample tests have detected a “vapor hazard” in the building on Elm Street, Town Manager Michael Borg informed town council members this week.
The contamination is suspected to have come from urban fill, Borg said. Urban fill is soil mixed with other materials used to modify site elevation to facilitate property development.
The vapor level wouldn’t be considered a hazard if the building was used for commercial purposes, but is a violation for “residential” use, Borg said.
A senior center and food pantry would be classified as such a use as is the daycare that is located in the two-story building and for which the town planned to continue a lease.
The daycare, ScribbleTime, is an early learning facility licensed by the state to provide care and education programs for children.
The owners of the daycare, Noelle D’Intino and Sarah Chace, said they are on top of the recent development.
“We have just been made aware of the issue and are closely monitoring the situation. Our families have been duly informed,” D’Intino and Chace said in a statement Thursday night.
However, they said they’ve been advised by Fisher College that preliminary results from follow up testing Monday “show all levels now comply with the strictest residential standards.”
“Given our population they always use the stricter standards, and rightfully so,” the owners said. “We have been advised that the results show no imminent hazard. We have also been advised land and water results came back clean as well.”
Town officials didn’t respond this week to followup questions and an inquiry to college officials Friday wasn’t answered.
The daycare owners said when they first learned the building was up for sale, they contacted an environmental attorney to provide guidance on testing, given the history of the Attleboro Falls area.
“The health and well-being of the ScribbleTime students and teachers, both physically and mentally, has and always will, remain our top priority,” the owners said.
“We are prepared to take action with whatever challenges we come up against through the pre-sale and post-sale of the building,” they added. “We have a plan in place if we are ever told to vacate. ScribbleTime has space ready to go to ensure our families and teachers have a safe place each day.”
But the daycare still has high hopes the town’s plans move along.
“We are excited about the possibility of The Town of North Attleboro purchasing the building,” the owners said. “The plans of sharing space...feels like new life is coming to 451 Elm Street.”
Town officials have contacted college officials in an attempt to adjust a $2.3 million purchase and sales agreement, but a renegotiation has been rejected, Borg said earlier this week.
The town is looking into options.
To mitigate any excessive vapor, a subslab ventilation system likely would need to be installed, Borg said.
“We are concerned with the day care,” Borg said, adding he thinks the situation can be resolved.
The vapor hazard wasn’t detected previously because the test wasn’t required until 2014, Borg said, for property transfers.
Fisher College bought the building in 1997 that was occupied by Bristol County Savings Bank and before that Donley Manufacturing.
Council members voted to support the property acquisition in May.
Councilor Mark Gould asked for a future closed session to discuss the new situation.
“That’s a big project,” Gould said.
Town officials had planned to locate the regional pantry and senior center in the closed Allen Avenue School, but shifted plans to the Fisher College building for several reasons.
Those advantages included being located in a more central area, and in a larger building that required less work and money.
An estimated $1 million more was needed for renovations at the old school site due to inflation and other factors.
The plan is to use $5.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the purchase and renovations of the college facility.
After factoring in the sale price, the $2.9 million in remaining ARPA funds was going to be tapped for renovations.
“We have contingency plans in place” to use the federal money if it isn’t used for the college building, Borg said.
The regional pantry plans helped the town attract the federal funding.
Lenore’s Pantry, the town food pantry, would be relocated from the basement of town hall to the college building, as would the senior center, which is in a large, old home on Elm Street.
Boston-based Fisher College has had a local campus for nearly 50 years, but in November put its building, which sits on nearly two acres, up for sale.