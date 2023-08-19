Fisher College Building
North Attleboro’s plans for the Fisher College building on Elm Street have been put on hold after environmental samples detected a “vapor hazard” there.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Plans to buy the Fisher College property in Attleboro Falls with the intent of putting a regional food pantry and new senior center in the building that also houses a daycare have stalled.

Environmental sample tests have detected a “vapor hazard” in the building on Elm Street, Town Manager Michael Borg informed town council members this week.