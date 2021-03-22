NORTH ATTLEBORO -- There will be slightly fewer people eligible to vote in next month’s town election than there were for the state and national balloting in November.
With the deadline for voter registration for the April 6 ballot having passed on Wednesday, there are 21,493 registered voters in town, according to Pat Dolan, election coordinator for the town election commission.
That's down from the 22,150 registered voters on the town’s rolls in November of last year.
The town lists 20,841 active voters and 652 inactive voters currently registered.
According to the Massachusetts secretary of state’s office, voters who don't respond to their town's annual census can be placed on the inactive voter list, although they remain registered to vote until they fail to vote in two consecutive biennial state elections, or formally ask to be removed.
Voters can check their status at the election commission’s page on the town’s website, nattleboro.com.
There are only two contested races in next month’s town election. A dozen candidates -- including seven incumbents -- are running for the nine at-large seats on the town council. There is also a three-way contest for two seats on the electric commission, which oversees the North Attleboro Electric Department, the town’s publicly owned electric utility.
