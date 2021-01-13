NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Freshman state Rep. Adam Scanlon wasted no time this week in making his views known on pending legislation on the governor’s desk.
Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, who was sworn into his first term earlier this month, has sent a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker urging him to sign three bills passed by the Legislature regarding climate change, economic development and transportation. They were still pending as of Wednesday afternoon.
“The importance of these three pieces of legislation cannot be overstated,” Scanlon wrote in the letter to Baker on Tuesday. “I ask for your sincere consideration and swift approval for the betterment of our Commonwealth.”
The pending laws include a climate change bill that would lay out specific methods by which the state would achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050; an economic development bill that would authorize the spending of $627 million, including various funds to aid the state’s recovery from COVID-19; and a transportation bond bill that would authorize $16.5 billion in spending on projects and increase fees on ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft.
Of the economic development package, Scanlon wrote, “The small businesses in my community are hurting, some barely hanging on. The $35 million in loan funding for community development lending institutions, set forth in this legislation, will extend capital to small businesses.
"That capital will serve as a lifeline to our small businesses, with a specific focus on our minority and female-owned businesses, which have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic.”
In a press release, Scanlon said the three pieces of legislation are “very important for the district and (he) will remain vigilant in his effort to see them signed into law.
The 14th Bristol District includes North Attleboro and portions of Mansfield and Attleboro.
