NORTH ATTLEBORO — The area’s newest legislator has wasted little time in getting started on legislating.
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, says he’s filed 15 bills — and cosponsored several others — since being sworn to his freshman term last month.
Last November, Scanlon won the seat representing the 14th Bristol District long held by Republican Elizabeth Poirier, who retired.
He announced in a news release that the 15 bills he has filed are “just the first wave of many more bills to come.”
Among the pieces of legislation from Scanlon are ones calling for an exemption for veterans from the motor vehicle excise tax, allowing military training to substitute for EMT certification, and lowering the cost of veterans license plates and using the proceeds to fund a trust fund for the state’s soldiers homes.
Other bills call for property tax relief for senior citizens. He’s also signed on as a co-sponsor to bipartisan bills allowing pandemic relief for small businesses.
Additionally, Scanlon announced he’s placed a digital small business directory on his official website: www.officeofrepscanlonn.com.
