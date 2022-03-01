BOSTON — As the invasion of Ukraine approaches one full week of fierce combat and escalating tensions within the international community, Massachusetts legislators hope to do their part by taking economic action against Russia.
State legislators are typically rather powerless with regards to foreign policy and international affairs, but on Monday state Rep. Patrick Kearney, D-Scituate, proposed a House bill that would ban the purchase and consumption of Russian-made products across the commonwealth.
On Tuesday afternoon, a letter was also signed by 58 legislators and sent to state Treasurer Deb Goldberg requesting she “divest all state pension funds from Russian companies.” State Sen. Walter Timilty, D-Milton, co-sponsored a Senate bill relative to pension divestment from Russia as well.
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, co-sponsored the House bill and Monday night shared a Facebook post voicing his support for Kearney’s proposal.
“I join with my colleague, State Representative/Lieutenant Patrick Kearney in calling for legislation to strengthen the sanctions against Russia by ensuring that products made in Russia will not be purchased or consumed within our state,” Scanlon said in the post.
Goldberg said Tuesday that she would support the divestment of state pension funds from Russian companies in the wake of that country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, but the Democrat told a group of bipartisan lawmakers that short of action by the Legislature she cannot legally divest the state’s limited holdings.
The bill is still in the early stages, but if it does make it past the governor’s desk it will take effect immediately as an emergency law.
“It sends a message that our states and our country are taking a stand against what is happening, and I think that’s the first aspect,” Scanlon, who also signed the letter to the treasurer, said in an interview. “From an economic perspective I think that anything we can do to add onto the sanctions that have already been imposed on Russia will help bring this war to a halt as soon as possible.”
Both the letter and House bill have received bipartisan support, however, the prevailing feeling among some legislators is that the bill is largely symbolic in nature, and may not be as effective as they hope the letter will be.
State Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, supports Kearney’s bill and even co-sponsored it, but said Tuesday he believes it to be more of a symbolic gesture and won’t make it through the Legislature.
“I don’t think we should be telling someone if they bought some Stolichnaya at a liquor store a year ago that they need to throw it out. I think that’s a bit of an overreach,” he said.
According to Dooley, it is unclear whether Russian holdings are actually invested in state investment and pension plans. Gov. Charlie Baker told the State House News Service Monday that his administration had only just begun examining the 100,000 businesses that operate in the commonwealth.
“What we’re asking the treasurer to do is if there are any Russian holdings within our state investments and pension plans that we divest from them. I think this is something we have a stronger ability to do and I think it will send a stronger message,” Dooley said.
State Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, joined Dooley in signing the letter to the treasurer, but also shared the opinion that the House bill is largely symbolic.
Howitt said instead of banning people from buying these products like the bill says, businesses should take it on themselves to not sell Russian products.
Although he has not signed the letter, state Sen. Paul R. Feeney, D-Foxboro, joined his colleagues in their support of Ukraine and their efforts to divest Russian money from state pensions.
Happy with legislators focusing on local actions to make a difference in the conflict, Feeney emphasized the importance of understanding how deeply ingrained Russian money is in the Massachusetts economy, as well as ensuring these actions are not just “lip service.”
“I don’t want to understate my support for what my colleagues are doing,” Feeney said in an interview, adding that he strongly believes in Bay Staters leading “with our values” and taking a firm stance against Putin and Russian aggression.
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, declined to comment on Kearney’s bill due to unfamiliarity with the particulars, but still firmly voiced her support for Ukraine in the conflict.
“There’s very little that we as state legislators can do. My heart goes out to every person in Ukraine, to every person here with connections to Ukraine and family in Ukraine, and I’m heartened to see a lot of solidarity,” she said Tuesday, adding, “it is a devastating, unnecessary loss of life and destruction of community and resources.”
State Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, also signed onto the letter to Goldberg.