NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s new representative in the state Legislature took his oath of office Wednesday in Boston.
At 24, Adam J. Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, became the youngest member of the state House of Representatives.
Scanlon succeeded long-serving lawmaker Elizabeth “Betty” Poirier to become the first Democrat representing the14th Bristol District in nearly 40 years.
The district includes all of North Attleboro and parts of Attleboro and Mansfield. Poirier announced her retirement in March.
Scanlon has been involved in local politics since age 17. In 2017, he was elected to the local school committee, and he served as a member of the inaugural town council until stepping down following his election as state rep in November.
Scanlon said his immediate focus will be on advocating for more community resources and creating tax relief for the community’s small businesses and seniors. He said he will push for unity and promised to advocate for all, regardless of party, race, ethnicity, age, gender or sexuality.
Scanlon also said in a statement that he is “thankful for the decades-long efforts of the Poirier family in serving the district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.