NORTH ATTLEBORO — Democratic state representative candidate Adam Scanlon picked up a pair of labor union endorsements this past week.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association and the AFL-CIO announced they were supporting Scanlon in his race to succeed veteran state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, in the 14th Bristol District.
“I am committed to supporting all our working families throughout this great Commonwealth and will be a proud partner to all of those in the labor movement,” Scanlon said.
Scanlon, 24, who won his party’s nomination over Patrick Reynolds in Sept. 1’s primary, is facing Republican John Simmons, a fellow member of the town council, in the Nov. 3 general election.
“I am committed to championing for an equitable and quality 21st-century public education by securing more resources for our district and working to dismantle standardized testing,” Scanlon said.
“I am also committed to supporting our heroes in public safety like firefighters and police officers by advocating for more PPE for these frontline workers as well as emergency paid sick time.”
“I will also be a staunch advocate for wage theft reform that disenfranchises so many working families in our state,” Scanlon said.
He said that nearly $700 million in wages are wrongly denied to thousands of low-wage workers each year.
