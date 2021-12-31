NORTH ATTLEBORO — Due to a jump in the number of COVID cases, the town’s senior center is temporarily closing to the public.
All in-person programs and activities are being cancelled for two weeks, starting Monday, town officials announced Friday.
“We are doing this out of caution and to limit exposure to our seniors,” COA Executive Director Pamela Hunt said.
Senior center staff will still be available during regular hours, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m to noon Friday.
Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered and Grab & Go lunches will still be available, Hunt added.
Also, center staff will bring back Zoom programs for the two-week closure, starting Tuesday.
Call 508-699-0131 or look for an email for the link and schedule of Zoom programs.
“We are hopeful that this will reduce the spread and we anticipate returning to in-person programs/activities on Tuesday, January 17,” Hunt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.