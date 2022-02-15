NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Adam Scanlon, the Democratic state representative who flipped a House seat that had been Republican for over four decades, will seek re-election.
Scanlon, 25, was elected in 2020 to fill the seat left open when former state Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, retired. Scanlon, then a member of the town council, narrowly defeated former selectman (and current town councilor) Patrick Reynolds in the Democratic primary and Republican John Simmons, also a councilor, in the general election to represent the 14th Bristol District, which includes North Attleboro as well as precincts in Mansfield and Attleboro.
“We have had much success, but our work is not done yet. We will improve our local infrastructure as well as protect our environment. We will bring tax relief to our seniors. We will expand vocational and workforce opportunities for all those that seek them. We will continue to bring back resources to our community,” Scanlon said in a statement. “Most importantly, I will continue to be a transparent legislator and always available to help a constituent in need.”
Scanlon said he will be taking out nomination papers this week. So far, he is the only candidate to announce plans to run for the seat.
The freshman lawmaker serves on the community development and small business joint committee as well as the judiciary joint committee.
A North Attleboro native, Scanlon attended local schools and is a 2019 graduate of Framingham State University.
Scanlon cited his part in the school department efforts to gain support from the Massachusetts School Building Authority for aid in school renovation or construction as a major concern. Scanlon, a former member of the school committee, noted the authority is now assessing the town’s readiness for a feasibility study for the high school.
“Adam understands the high importance of strong collaboration between our state and local leaders. He has helped ensure that our district has a place at the table by bringing back many important resources to the area and by being a strong voice for our community as we work together to make the Hockomock region an epicenter of success in our commonwealth,” the statement quoted Town Council President Justin Paré as saying.