NORTH ATTLEBORO -- People seeking to log on to the official town website Monday may have encountered a blank page or a message that the site could not be reached.
But the internet "fixed itself," according to the town's IT director, and nattleboro.com was up and running by the end of the day.
"Yesterday's outage was very sporadic," Keith Mueller said Tuesday. "It depended on what internet provider you were using and what time of day users were trying to access our webpage."
The issue was not limited to North Attleboro's site, Mueller said. He said the problem appeared to be with domain name services, that portion of coding that translates a readable website name into code a computer can use.
According to Mueller, "a small subset of the internet was problematic due to DNS routing issues. Our resolution had to be a wait-and-see as the internet providers worked out their pathing issues."
As of Monday night, he said, "everything is back to 100 percent."
He added, "Long story short, the overall internet had problems, it affected some people, not others. The internet fixed itself, we are back up and running."
The outages affected not only the website -- which provides links to various town departments as well as access to official documents and meeting agendas and minutes -- but also email for town officials.
Town officials were informed of the problem Monday morning.
The website is due for a revision to fix some issues with navigating the page, Town Manager Michael Borg has told the town council.
“We are navigating issues of how to make the site more searchable,” he said earlier this year, as well as making online forms more usable.
A town council subcommittee has been looking at the site as well.
“We want to make sure it has that functionality residents need,” Borg said.
