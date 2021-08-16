NORTH ATTLEBORO — High bacteria levels have closed Whiting’s Pond to swimming until further notice.
Steven Carvalho, director of parks and recreation, said he was contacted by the board of health after tests of the water showed higher levels of bacteria than allowed by the state. Town Health Agent Sheri Miller-Bedau confirmed the contaminant was e.coli bacteria. The pond was closed to swimming over the weekend.
The next weekly test will be conducted on Wednesday, Carvalho said.
A common bacteria, e.coli can contaminate water supplies from animal waste or runoff from rainwater. The number of geese on Whiting’s Pond have been cited in the past as a possible source. The bacteria can cause gastrointestinal woes in people exposed to it.
The state boat ramp at Whiting’s Pond remains open, Carvalho said, and the pond remains open for fishing and boating.
Carvalho noted Barbara Road Beach at Falls Pond remains open to North Attleboro residents.
This is not the first summer high e.coli levels have closed town beaches. Whiting’s Pond saw outbreaks in 2015, 2016 and 2018. Contamination has closed the Barbara Road Beach from time to time as well.
