NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Whiting's Pond is again open for swimming.
The pond, which is open to town and Plainville residents, had been closed since last weekend after testing showed high bacteria counts.
Laboratory tests on Wednesday cleared the spot for swimming, according to town health officials.
Steven Carvalho, director of parks and recreation, said Whiting's reopened on Thursday.
Last week, town Health Agent Sheri Miller-Bedau confirmed the contaminant was e.coli bacteria, which can come from animal waste or runoff from rainwater.
The number of geese on Whiting’s Pond has been cited in the past as a possible source. The bacteria can cause gastrointestinal woes in people.
The pond remained open for fishing and boating.
Barbara Road Beach at Falls Pond remained open to North Attleboro residents.
This is not the first summer high e.coli levels have closed town beaches. Whiting’s Pond saw outbreaks in 2015, 2016 and 2018. Contamination has closed the Barbara Road Beach from time to time as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.