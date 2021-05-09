NORTH ATTLEBORO — The public will have a chance to weigh in on the community’s spending plans for next year at Monday night’s town council hybrid meeting.
The main item on the agenda for the session, which begins at 7 p.m. in the lower level conference room at town hall, will be a public hearing on the $98.6 million operating budget for fiscal year 2022.
Although it is a public hearing, due to the state’s rules on large public gatherings, Monday night’s session will not have an audience. Members of the public can participate remotely and instructions on how to take part in the session are on the meeting agenda at the town’s website, nattleboro.com.
The budget, detailed in a lengthy presentation by Town Manager Michael Borg last month for the council and the subject of several meetings since by the finance subcommittee, represents an increase of just over $3 million, or 3.14 percent, over this year.
The budget documents and the manager’s presentation are also available on the town’s website.
Borg has also outlined an ambitious program of capital projects — major purchases and improvement projects that would cost just over $60 million over the course of five years.
The school budget is just under $49 million, which represents 49.5 percent of the budget total, an increase of about 5 percent over the current year.
Still unknown, Borg said, is the impact of federal spending.
The council will take its final vote on the budget in June. Fiscal year 2022 starts July 1.
The other major item on the agenda for Monday’s meeting will be the council’s vote to confirm Detective Lt. Richard McQuade as the town’s new police chief.
Borg confirmed Wednesday that he has appointed McQuade, 48, to succeed Chief John Reilly, who is retiring.
McQuade, who started with the department as a dispatcher 23 years ago and who was promoted to lieutenant in 2019, was chosen from a field of 17 applicants that included local police officers and officers from out-of-town departments.
