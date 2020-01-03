ATTLEBORO — Gianna Marie Antonelli was the first baby born at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in 2020.
The 7-pound, 20-inch-long girl was born at 1:16 p.m. New Year’s Day to Angela and Michael Antonelli of North Dighton.
Being winner of the annual Sun Chronicle First Baby contest, the parents will be given gifts cards from Morin’s restaurant, Ron’s Transmission, Bliss Brothers Dairy, New England Gold and Silver Jewelers, and Tex Barry’s hot dogs, as well as a $25 saving accounts from Foxboro Federal Savings, a gift basket from Perfect Dental, and a free dental exam from Pediatric Dental Healthcare.
Sturdy also gave the family a gift basket with diapers, grooming items, baby safety devices for doors and cabinets, and other items.
The parents said they knew their baby was due Jan. 1 and Sturdy had a contest, but they never actually thought their daughter would win it.
They said they were just happy their baby is healthy and happy and the labor and delivery went without a problem.
“She’s perfect,” Angela, 29, said. “She’s been wonderful. She fed right away. She slept right away. We’re very lucky.”
Angela and Michael, 29, have been married for two years and live in North Dighton.
They said they originally met as children playing on a hockey team together. Angela was the goalie and Michael said the first day of practice he didn’t know she was a girl until she took her face mask off.
Their fathers were the coaches and they became friends.
They were only 11 at the time and lived in different towns and attended different schools so they drifted apart over the years.
Then 10 years ago Michael, a Mansfield native, wished Angela happy birthday over Facebook.
That led to lunch, which led to dating and then an eight-year-long engagement, until they married two years ago.
He’s a robotics engineer and she is a technician in a veterinarian office, but they don’t have preference of what they would like Gianna to become.
Relatives are already trying to influence the baby, giving her science books, hoping she will lean in that direction when she gets older, the parents joked.
