DIGHTON -- Two residents have been arrested and charged with burglarizing a North Dighton business on Route 44.
Dighton Police arrested a man and woman on larceny and other charges after receiving reports of suspicious activity at Zeke's Custom Wheels at 1988 Winthrop St. (Route 44) about 4 a.m., Friday, Police Chief Robert MacDonald said.
Police officers found Justin Belliveau, 40, and Rachael Martin, 27, both of North Dighton, in the rear of the business near a truck loaded full of scrap metal and other items, MacDonald said.
Officers determined the two had stolen the items, the chief said. They were also found to be in possession of a double-edged knife and samurai-type sword.
Belliveau and Martin were arrested and charged with larceny from a building, possession of burglary tools, possession of a dangerous weapon, and trespassing with a motor vehicle.
They were scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Taunton District Court.
