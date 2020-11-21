North Attleboro firefighters were quite busy late Saturday morning, responding to several emergency calls, including a fire and an elderly person thrown from a horse.
Firefighters extinguished a fire in a garage at 140 Paine Road off Allen Avenue about 11 a.m.
Smoke was showing from the garage when firefighters arrived and they tapped a fire hydrant and quickly brought the blaze under control.
The fire was traced to a heater, fire officials said.
The 1 1/2 story garage was detached from a house and the fire didn't extend into the attic, officials said.
Shortly before 11 a.m., a 76-year-old was thrown from a horse at 46 Mendon Road near Depot Street in Adamsdale.
The victim was described as conscious and taken to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
Because town firefighters were tied up with those two calls, Attleboro firefighters responded to an electrical problem around the same time at the Emerald Square mall off Route 1.
The problem was traced to an alarm system and water leak, and the town electrical inspector was notified.
Attleboro and Plainville firefighters staffed the town fire stations as the calls came within minutes of one another.
