NORTH ATTLEBORO — An assistant principal at North Attleboro High is once again a finalist for the top job at a nearby school.
According to a letter to the community from officials at Canton High School Russell Booth is one of three finalists for principal in Canton.
The other finalists are Marta Cabral, house principal at Malden High School, and Jeffrey Sperling, assistant principal at Medfield High School
According to the announcement, finalists will spend a half day both in-person and virtually with the Canton High School community before a candidate is chosen.
Booth, who has been at North Attleboro High since 2017, was also a finalist earlier this year for the post of principal at Oliver Ames High School in Easton. He was previously the head of the mathematics department at King Philip Regional and also taught at Foxboro Regional Charter School.
