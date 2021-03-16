The North Attleboro, Mansfield and Foxboro water departments are among 17 public water supply systems sharing in $3 million in state grants to address elevated levels of chemicals, officials announced Tuesday.
The grants were awarded to water systems for expenses related to the design and planning of treatment systems that protect drinking water from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.
North Attleboro is earmarked for $200,000 for planning and design.
The town’s public works department took two of its wells offline late last year after tests confirmed the presence of trace amounts of PFAS.
Mansfield and Foxboro are getting $200,000 for reimbursement and planning and design.
Voters at a November town meeting in Mansfield supported borrowing $13.92 million to improve the quality of town water by reducing PFAS levels that are above state Department of Environmental Protection-recommended levels. The project involves treatment systems and other well improvements, including expanding water production.
PFAS compounds are a family of chemicals widely used since the 1950s to manufacture common consumer products and used in some firefighting foams. Drinking water may become contaminated if PFAS deposited onto the soil seeps into groundwater or surface water. PFAS have been linked to a variety of health risks, particularly in women who are pregnant or nursing, and in infants.
In October, the state began requiring water systems to regularly test for the contaminants.
“Combating water pollution is essential to advancing environmental justice, safeguarding public health, and securing a sustainable and healthy future for all here in Massachusetts,” said state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, Senate chair of the Joint Committee on the Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture.
The grants were funded as part of $8.4 million made available from $28.4 million in two supplemental budgets for water infrastructure and PFAS testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.