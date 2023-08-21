NORTH ATTLEBORO — The unusually wet summer is being attributed to the town having to take the increasingly uncommon step of shutting down town ponds for swimming for several days.
Whiting’s Pond was reopened to swimming last Monday after being closed the previous Thursday due to E. coli bacteria — an indicator of fecal material, being above maximum contaminate levels.
Local officials reopened the beach after followup testing determined the bacterial counts were back in the normal range.
“We dropped a repeat sample off Thursday afternoon and it came back with excellent levels,” Health Director AnneMarie Fleming said.
Two weeks before the Whiting’s Pond closure, Falls Pond and its Barbara Road beach were closed for three days during a hot spell after higher than recommended bacteria showed up in tests.
Blame it on the rain that has been all too frequent this summer.
“Historically if there has been a torrential rainfall the night before, we will try and delay the testing as there is a good chance that levels will be elevated because of the stirring up of water as well as the washing of wild and domestic animal excrement from the flooding waters,” Fleming said. “We have had a lot of heavy rain events.”
Falls Pond was closed last summer for a week.
“We haven’t had as many beach closures the last few years,” Fleming said. “This is in part due to the increase in sewer connections, lifeguard raking of beaches, and the decrease in usage during COVID and limiting the beach use to residents/boaters.”
Local pond closures were much more common several years ago.
“A number of years back, maybe as many as seven to 10, we had one summer when both beaches were closed for many weeks,” Fleming said. “There has been great improvements by the Park & Rec and DPW, and the residents have benefited with acceptable testing levels.”
North Attleboro, as other communities do, routinely tests waterways for bacteria — especially those used for swimming.
The conservation commission oversees the ponds but the board of health handles the water testing.
The ponds are also popular for fishing and boating, and those activities were still allowed when the beaches closed.
“The risk comes from ingestion of water that has high bacterial counts which is less likely when boating or fishing,” Fleming said.
Beach closures have been a common occurrence throughout New England this summer due to high bacterial counts.
Heavy rains have dumped excess road and surface runoff into the water, increasing pollution, authorities say.
The pollution includes pet and other animal waste, which leads to higher than advisable E. coli levels.
One day the end of July, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 78 beach closures.
While many of the closures are related to bacteria, others are because of algae blooms, some which can be toxic.