Northern Lights-Solar Storm

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the early morning hours of April 24 near Washtucna, Wash.

 Associated Press

Area residents may get a chance Thursday to take in a rare and colorful night sky event.

The northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, may be visible in Massachusetts due to intensified magnetic and solar activity that will allow those further south than usual to view the phenomena.