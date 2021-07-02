NORTH ATTLEBORO — A popular downtown restaurant has closed its doors, but not because of the pandemic, its owner says.
NorthWorks at 38 South Washington St. closed this past week, with owner Anne Dellacona Chambers posting on the restaurant’s website, Facebook page and front door that it was due to health and family issues.
“Closing NorthWorks was not a decision I made lightly or quickly,” Chambers said. “We all know at this point that I am very Italian — and tend to be passionate with my views and actions. This time, I am using my head instead of thinking with my heart — and making the smartest move I can.”
“The tears are streaming as I write this,” she continued. “I very much wish all my customers and staff peace and prosperity.”
NorthWorks operated throughout the pandemic with limited-time takeout offerings.
With pandemic restrictions eased, the restaurant, located next door to the downtown post office, had spruced up its outdoor dining space and attracted a good crowd for breakfast and lunch.
“I am extremely fortunate to have been blessed with the past 21 years, serving North Attleboro,” Chambers wrote. “I will deeply miss my staff, the downtown area, and very fantastic customers!”
