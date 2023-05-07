norton sros 5-5-23

Norton police have added a third officer who will work primarily in the elementary schools. From left to right: Police Chief Brian Clark, Rachel Mailloux, L.G. Nourse Principal Thomas Higgins, School Superintendent Joseph Baeta, Officer Marc Robichuad and Sgt. Jacob Dennett.

 NORTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

NORTON — The police department has added a third police officer who will work part-time in the elementary schools.

Officer Rachel Mailloux will work as a liaison to school officials, parents, the police and other town departments, as well as to other agencies, Police Chief Brian Clark said Friday.

