NORTON — The police department has added a third police officer who will work part-time in the elementary schools.
Officer Rachel Mailloux will work as a liaison to school officials, parents, the police and other town departments, as well as to other agencies, Police Chief Brian Clark said Friday.
“Her primary focus will be in the elementary schools,” Clark said.
The town has two other school resource officers, Sgt. Jacob Dennett and Officer Marc Robichaud, who are full-time and have worked in the schools for many years.
Dennett works at the high school and Robichaud works at the middle school.
Mailloux has more than 15 years of experience in patrol operations and also serves as the department’s case officer for domestic violence calls.
In addition to being a certified school resource officer, Mailloux has a master’s degree and extensive training in issues, including community counseling intervention and adolescent mental health.
Clark said the officers work in collaboration with schools to provide and foster a safe and healthy environment for all students through the strategic and appropriate use of law enforcement resources.
“What they are not are security guards,” Clark said.
However, especially in the modern era where school shootings occur, the officers are involved in assessing potential threats made in conversations or on social media and work with school officials on safety issues, Clark said.
The resource officers work with school officials on issues of harassment, bullying and intimidation as well as mental health to help insure students can receive an education in a comfortable environment, the police chief said.
They work with other town departments, local youth groups, social service organizations and other agencies within the community.
