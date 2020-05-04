NORTON — It’s a safe bet, as the home of both Wheaton College and a major golf tournament, this is once again one of the safest towns in the state.
Safewise, a home security company, has released its list of the top 20 safest towns in the commonwealth. Norton was ranked fifth, a slight downgrade from last year, but keeping its streak of making the list regularly since Safewise initiated it.
Norton was the only Sun Chronicle area town to make the top 20 list, although nearby Franklin made the No. 2 slot.
Topping the list was Hopkinton, best known most years as the town where the Boston Marathon begins on Patriots Day.
Shewsbury was No. 3 on the list, followed by Milton.
Norton dropped three spots on the list this year due to a slight uptick in the violent crime rate, according to the company. Still, the rate was only .7 per thousand population, compared to last year’s rate of .1 per thousand.
There was also an increase in property crime, according to Safewise: 1.2 compared to .9.
Norton has a population just under 20,000.
It was followed on the list by Lexington, a new addition to Safewise’s tally.
All the towns in the top 20 came in under the state and national violent crime rates, with no city or town reporting more than one violent crime incident per 1,000 people, the company said.
They also fell below the state and national property crime rates, with no community reporting more than 6.3 incidents per 1,000 residents.
To compile its rankings, the company says it analyzes FBI crime report statistics and population data. Communities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI were excluded.
And, evidently, a few miles can make quite a difference. Mansfield, which borders Norton, was the next ranked Sun Chronicle area town on the list, coming in at No. 54. Next was North Attleboro at 65 and Foxboro at 78. Attleboro was No. 86.
