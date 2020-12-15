FOXBORO — Emergency 911 calls to the Norton and Easton police and fire departments are now being handled by dispatchers at the new Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center.
Norton police and fire departments joined the regional dispatch center last week and Easton Police Chief Gary Sullivan and Fire Chief Kevin Partridge announced the transfer of their departments Tuesday.
Norton police and fire officials emphasized that residents should call 911 for all emergency calls.
Business calls for matters such as fire inspections or firearms licenses are still being handled through the town’s business line.
The new regional dispatch center in the F. Gilbert Hills State Forest, which also includes the Mansfield and Foxboro police and fire departments, opened four weeks ago.
Emergency 911 calls for Foxboro and Mansfield have been handled by regional dispatchers for about a year from temporary headquarters at the Foxboro police station before they transferred to the new center.
The $12 million state-of-the-art facility includes infrastructure and equipment paid for by a state 911 grant at no cost to the individual member towns, according to Executive Director Rob Verdone.
The half-dozen dispatchers that work on a typical day are able to dispatch police and fire personnel quickly after receiving 911 calls from either landlines or cellphones.
The center will handle an estimated 50,000 calls a year.
Verdone said the high-tech equipment at the center, which uses GPS and cell tower information, has the capability to allow dispatchers to pinpoint the location of a 911 caller.
By handling 911 calls through the regional dispatch, officials say the four member towns will save about $2 million a year.
The center is a renovated Cold War-era AT&T building that had been vacant for years.
A regional dispatch center in Norfolk opened in March of last year and handles calls from Wrentham, Plainville, Norfolk and Franklin.
