NORTON — The owner of the Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary is trying to drum up opposition to a housing development proposed nearby.
Four 2,200-square-foot duplex units and a common driveway are planned by Sher-Corp Ltd. on a 5.8-acre parcel on Eddy Street, where the sanctuary is also located.
The conservation commission is holding a public hearing on the project Monday night.
“I have chosen to reside in Norton for nearly seven decades primarily because of the peace, tranquility and undisturbed majesty of the forests and waterways surrounding us,” Deb White, founder and president of Winslow Farm, said. “The development proposed by Sher-Corp Ltd. would diminish the natural beauty of our community.”
White contends the project would impact the wetlands area abutting Meadow Brook Pond “inhabited by wildlife of all kinds.
“I, myself, have witnessed the ethereal nature of the organisms populating the pond and its surrounding areas,” White said. “There is a wildlife trail over which deer and other creatures pass on a constant basis to enjoy the offerings and safety of the pond.
“Norton housing projects appear to be at an all-time high, but more importantly, the development would significantly and negatively impact the water supply and the protection of the wildlife habitat, as well as potentially leading to pollution of Meadow Brook Pond and surrounding areas,” White said.
She also questions if the development has enough frontage and whether the site is large enough to house a properly-sized septic system, among other things.
The conservation commission’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and public participation is by Zoom only. Visit www.nortonma.org for more information.