winslow farm sign cat
Buy Now

Merlin, a feline resident of Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary in Norton, takes a nap in the shade on July 28. The owner of the sanctuary, Deb White, is opposing a housing development proposed for Eddy Street, where her operation is located.

 Martin Gavin/For The Sun Chronicle

NORTON — The owner of the Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary is trying to drum up opposition to a housing development proposed nearby.

Four 2,200-square-foot duplex units and a common driveway are planned by Sher-Corp Ltd. on a 5.8-acre parcel on Eddy Street, where the sanctuary is also located.