NORTON — A modified version of the regular seasonal flushing of the water system has begun.
The water department will be conducting a mix of high- and low-velocity flushing depending on location, system demands and water availability, officials said.
Crews began the program in the Water Treatment Facility area of Plain, Pine and Crane streets, and are working outward toward the rest of the distribution system.
They’re working in and around the edge of the roadway.
“The water department does not anticipate any significant changes in water quality as a result of this modified flushing program,” officials said.
Additional flushing zones will be announced in the coming weeks.
The annual program is conducted to improve water quality.
