NORTON — A two-alarm fire that heavily damaged a two-family home near Lake Winnecunnet and displaced several people, including two children, was accidental, the town fire chief said Tuesday.
The fire, which broke out late Saturday afternoon at 43 Charlotte Ave., started on the first-floor deck and spread inside the home with the help of strong wind gusts, Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said.
Although investigators have determined the fire was accidental, the exact cause remains under investigation by local fire officials and the state Fire Marshal’s office, Simmons said.
A man who lived on the first floor was home at the time but managed to escape safely. A woman and her two children on the second floor were not at home at the time. They are now living with family members, according to the chief.
The fire burned the decking on the first and second floors at the rear of the house and spread to rooms inside. There was also smoke damage throughout the home, Simmons said.
The chief could not give a dollar estimate for the damage but said it was extensive.
A GoFundMe page has been started to help Jessica Haley-DeCosta and her two children. Haley-DeCosta did not have insurance to cover the loss of her possessions, according to her sister, Kristine Haley.
The link to the GoFundMe page is: gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-jess-calleigh-and-ayden?