NORTON — The development in the eastern part of town of what will be Norton’s second business park is moving right along, bringing many jobs and highly-desired tax dollars.
The 887,315-square-foot park spans across 190 acres and will be comprised of 11 new manufacturing, warehouse, and fulfillment buildings along with space for retail and business services, a hotel and flexible space. Fulfillment buildings enable ecommerce merchants to outsource warehousing and shipping.
A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held at the site that includes the former Houghton Farm off Leonard Street and near Interstate 495, for the park that is being called Bluestar Business Park.
Work was already underway before the official ceremony by Condyne Capital Partners of Braintree, the developer that also operates the town’s other business/industrial park, Norton Commerce Center, also off I-495 and near the Taunton line.
Work began in early November, with construction crews preparing the area for building foundations and underground utilities for the first phase of the development, expected to be completed next August.
Drivers have come across detours on area roads in recent weeks for the extension of sewer lines to the new park. The work involved part of East Main Street (Route 123) and had to be done before the state begins its scheduled reconstruction of East Main in the spring.
Several local and state officials along with Condyne representatives attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including Condyne President Jeffrey O’Neill, its Vice President Donald O’Neill, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Reps. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, and Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, and Norton Town Manager Michael Yunits.
Looking forward to the many jobs and needed tax revenue the business park will bring, residents at a May 2017 town meeting voted at the recommendation of town officials to rezone the site from recreational and agricultural use to commercial to make way for the park.
Taxes are projected to exceed $1 million a year, with 300 to 500 new and construction jobs. The development is also estimated to produce $700,000 in permit fees for the town.
For the past two years, the proposed park has been making its way through local permitting, getting approvals from the conservation commission and planning board.
Traffic, noise and impact on the town’s nearby aquifer and Canoe River have been concerns among neighbors, but the developer and town representatives say those concerns have been addressed as best as possible.
A good number of acres are not buildable and will be preserved as green space, with public access to the Canoe River.
Combined with Norton Commerce Center, the two business parks will exceed 2 million square feet of building space at full buildout.
