NORTON — Locally-based Bog Iron Brewing and Black Hat Brew Works of Bridgewater have launched Liberated Beverage Distribution Company, which focuses on independent local craft beer.
Both breweries will be part of Liberated’s portfolio, along with Moby Dick Brewing Company of New Bedford and Independent Fermentation of Plymouth.
“We launched our brewery because of a passion for craft beer and the values that went with the industry at that time: a local focus, sense of community, and dedication to what’s in the glass,” Bog Iron co-owner Brian Shurtleff said in a news release. “We felt that we could reinforce the values we still see as important in the industry and bring those, along with a fresh approach, to distribution.”
In the release, the principals behind Liberated Beverage said traditional beer distribution follows a “push model,” which starts with breweries sending a volume of various beers to the distributor.
The distributor stores the product and is then charged with pushing that product, over time, out to various bars, restaurants, and liquor stores. Liberated will, to a large extent, reverse this process and follow a “pull model,” they said.
As product becomes available at Liberated’s breweries, accounts will have the opportunity to place orders prior to packaging. Beer is packaged according to what is requested and then delivered as quickly as possible, the release said.
“We think this approach better aligns everyone’s interests,” said Black Hat co-owner Paul Mulcahy. “The breweries have early insight into demand, can package accordingly, and then better forecast brew days going forward. Given reasonable minimum orders, wholesale accounts order only what they believe they can sell quickly and then receive freshly packaged product. All this, ultimately, then benefits the most important group: the craft beer consumer.”
“We feel that sticking to the principals that helped build craft beer will pay off in the end,” said Bog Iron co-owner Matt Menard. “The focus on local breweries allows us to provide extremely fresh product while doing away with ‘in-perpetuity contracts.’”
