NORTON — A special election will be held in February to fill the vacancy on the select board left by the resignation of Christine Deveau.
The election has been scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, and nomination papers will be available for candidates starting Wednesday, Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said.
Deveau had been the vice chair of the select board, and her term expires in the spring of 2024. She was first elected in April 2021.
Select board members Wednesday night accepted the resignation and decided to call the election. Select board member Michael Toole expressed regret and noted Deveau had become a big advocate for residents and boards such as the conservation commission and Parks and Recreation.
It was mentioned on social media Deveau resigned because “Family, health, and happiness come first.” She didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Anyone with questions about the election is asked to call the town clerk’s office at 508-285-0230.