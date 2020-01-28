Norton school officials announced Tuesday they have cancelled their annual two-week exchange program with partner schools in China.
Officials cited the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Asian nation, five confirmed cases in the United States, and the outbreak of the flu in Massachusetts as their reasons.
"I know that our students, host families, and staff along with the students from China were looking forward to this yearly event," Superintendent Joseph Baeta said. "Although the visiting students are hundreds of miles away with no confirmed cases, we just thought that the safety of all was most important."
Other area school districts said they were monitoring the situation but have not experienced any problems yet and do not have any connections to schools in China.
Meanwhile, U.S. health officials said they're expanding screenings of international travelers and taking other precautions, but for now, they insist the risk to Americans is very low.
“At this point Americans should not worry for their own safety,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.
Logan Airport in Boston has been one of the airports screening passengers.
With an incubation period of anywhere from two to 14 days, travelers may arrive showing no symptoms. But Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control said the screenings are an opportunity to educate travelers that if they start feeling sick — with a fever, cough or flu-like symptoms — after returning from an outbreak zone, they should contact their doctor. That's exactly what the first U.S. patients did.
China has confirmed more than 4,500 people with the respiratory illness, which in severe cases can cause pneumonia, and the death toll in China has passed 100.
Dozens more cases have been counted in other countries.
In the U.S., there are five confirmed patients, all of whom had traveled to the hardest-hit part of China — and there is no sign that they have spread the illness to anyone around them.
Some viruses, such as the flu, can spread before symptoms are obvious. But there's no evidence it's happened with the new virus in the U.S., where health officials are checking contacts of the sick. And epidemics are driven by the openly sick, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious disease chief of the National Institutes of Health.
Reports from China, however, suggest some people may have spread the virus before showing symptoms.
“This is a very fast-moving, constantly changing situation,” Azar added.
The State Department has chartered a plane to evacuate diplomats from the U.S. Consulate in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak started, and some other Americans.
The world is depending on tried-and-true public health steps to tamp down the outbreak — finding the infected early and isolating them to stem the spread.
Azar said he has directed $105 million to fight the outbreak. Among the next steps, the CDC developed a test for the virus and aims to make it usable by state health departments. Research also is under way to develop a vaccine or treatment.
