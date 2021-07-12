NORTON — The town has a new municipal parking lot in its center.
The lot is located at 47 West Main St. (Route 123) between CVS and the senior center, which has very limited parking.
Users are advised to follow the paved driveway and turn right into the unpaved lot, which can hold about 30 vehicles.
Town officials have been working to promote commercial development and the center of town through zoning changes residents have supported at town meeting.
The initiative and more parking are even more imperative as businesses have struggled with the pandemic, officials say.
Among businesses near the new parking lot are Bog Iron Brewing, Wendell’s, Norton House of Pizza and Bagels and Cream.
