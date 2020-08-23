NORTON — It remains unclear how much support there is for the town to move to a town council form of government and get rid of town meeting.
Only about a dozen people turned out to a public forum Saturday morning at the library park to hear recommendations of the charter commission and give input.
The nine-member commission has developed a preliminary new charter, which is the outline, or blueprint, for town government.
The recommendations follow a 16-month-long study of local government that included a public hearing and a survey of residents, town officials and employees.
Under the plan, the five-member select board would be eliminated and a seven-member elected town council would become the town’s legislative branch, replacing town meeting.
The town manager would gain more authority over town departments and appoint members of committees and boards and perform other duties now undertaken by select board members.
Also, the finance committee would be replaced by a five-member committee appointed by council members and include three of them. And the elected housing authority would become appointed.
The charter commission also recommends moving toward a department of public works, which would eliminate the elected water and sewer commission, with the town council serving as a board of public works. That switchover involves a lengthy process and isn’t in the charter changes, said Laura Parker, charter commission chair.
The proposed changes, unanimously voted for by commission members, would modernize town government, producing a more efficient, more representative form of governing, commission members say.
A few present at Saturday’s session opposed some changes being advocated.
“It’s not broken,” resident Ralph Stefanelli said of town meeting. “My recommendation is to leave it. I don’t like giving up my freedoms.”
Stefanelli sits on the housing authority. “I think you’re going to lose a lot of volunteers in the future,” Stefanelli said. “I’m a little upset about the housing authority.”
Another resident, John Freeman, was even more vocal.
“You’re taking power from the people. We have town meeting where if there’s something we believe in, we can go. You may not win but at least you have your say,” Freeman said. “I think people affected by the financial recommendations should have final say. You’re going to have seven people you probably don’t know or didn’t grow up in town and they’re going to make all the decisions.
“They’re all empire builders,” Freeman said of town officials, expressing concerns about new positions, overspending and taxes increasing. “We need government by the citizens.”
Robert Briscoe said he also didn’t agree with some changes but said “I think the town needs a lot of changes. I look forward to the changes.”
The new charter would have to be approved by residents at an election. A final charter proposal is expected to be prepared by mid-October.
To read the commission’s preliminary report and charter, visit www.nortonma.org contact the commission at charter@nortonmaus.com.
