NORTON -- The select board has decided on sites for a new town hall and community/senior center.
Select board members at their meeting Thursday night voted unanimously to recommend purchasing land next to town hall off East Main Street (Route 123) for the site of the proposed new town hall and property off Mansfield Avenue (Route 140) for the community/senior center.
"The board felt these sites best fit the unique needs of the projects," select board Chair Jack Conway said.
The town hall is estimated to cost $22.69 million, excluding the cost of buying the 1 1 /2 acres between the town hall and police station.
The site eyed for the community/senior center is located at 116 to 120 Mansfield Ave. -- the corner with Freeman Street. The 5.7-acre parcel that has a lot of wetlands is privately-owned but for sale for about $850,000. The cost for the building is estimated at $10.76 million.
One of the other strongly considered alternatives, Conway said, was creating a municipal complex, with both buildings on the current town hall/fire station site, which is also near the library.
That was not recommended as it required the community/senior center to be two floors, which wouldn't be ideal for the population it would serve, and being built in the parking lot behind town hall would prevent future growth such as for the highway department located in the rear.
"While nothing is being discussed on those lines, we felt it would be irresponsible to handcuff future leaders of the town with that restriction," Conway said.
Building committee members in the spring had preferred the existing town hall site for both buildings.
The search for sites had been narrowed at that time to four locations from an initial pool of 17.
The other two sites were 34 mostly-wooded acres owned by Wheaton College off Reservoir Street that stretches to Norton Reservoir, and the 72-acre middle school parcel off West Main Street (Route 123) that would have required the relocation of a park and playground in front. Only a community center was considered for the latter.
Building committee members have met with select board members the past several weeks and asked them to give them more guidance on building locations.
"Now that we’ve given the Permanent Building Committee the clear direction they’ve been needing, we look forward to seeing how they can develop the options into site-specific plans for the voters to consider at an upcoming town meeting," Conway said. "The hope would be to have these ready for consideration, along with the athletic field complex, at the spring town meeting."
School officials have proposed a multi-million dollar new athletic complex at the high school that would feature turf fields and other features such as tennis courts.
All the projects were delayed from the spring town meeting.
An architectural study for the town buildings was funded with $140,000 voters at town meeting allocated to study additional sites.
That came about after planning for the buildings derailed at the former Reed and Barton property off Elm Street because it ended up having more contamination problems than first thought.
Both new buildings are very much needed because the existing facilities are sorely outdated and cramped.
The need for a new town hall intensified after the state in January ordered numerous and costly upgrades to the building because of safety and health concerns for employees and the public.
