NORTON — Full Circle Padding Inc. a Norton manufacturer of replacement padding and cables for fitness equipment, was honored at the 6th Annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony at Polar Park in Worcester on Tuesday.
The event was hosted by state Legislature’s Manufacturing Caucus, which promotes manufacturing in Massachusetts.
Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, nominated the company for its “outstanding leadership skills in the manufacturing industry.”
“It was an honor to recognize Full Circle Padding, Inc. for the leadership and innovation in manufacturing they demonstrate right here in our community,” Feeney said in a press release.
Full Circle Padding, located at 253 Mansfield Ave., has been a family owned and operated business in Norton since 1985.
The company provides replacement pads and parts to clients such as Boston College, Lifetime Fitness and Powerhouse Gym, among others, Feeney said.
“In the last 18 months there have been a lot of setbacks for small businesses as a whole, so to receive this award…was very uplifting,” said Chuck Rogers, president of the company.
The Manufacturing Caucus, formed in 2014, includes more than 60 legislators from around the Commonwealth.
Lawmakers focus on training for manufacturing employees, encouraging innovation by helping start-ups access resources and expanding apprenticeship opportunities in key manufacturing sectors.
