NORTON — A local condominium owners association has apparently halted a small expansion of their large housing complex on East Main Street (Route 123) onto a common area.
A summary judgment was handed down in Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River at the end of December that concluded Red Mill Village Condominiums couldn’t be expanded by another condo unit onto the lot.
G. Lopes Construction Inc. of Taunton had sued the Trustees of the Red Mill Village Condominium Trust, the condo association, to extend the deadline of its phased rights to build an additional unit 14 years after the community had been established.
The condo owner’s association, represented by Goldman & Pease of Needham, fought to retain control of the common area lot targeted for development.
“G. Lopes did not submit a building or site plan to the Trustees for approval, nor did the company obtain any permits to develop the subject lot prior to the deadline set forth in the Master Deed,” Attorney Howard Goldman said. “They never provided the Trustees with any materials to indicate they had experience in building residential condominiums. In fact, during discovery, G. Lopes even admitted that it never had any intention to develop the lot, as they had never built a unit like Red Mill Village, so it was not something that they wanted to do.”
Superior Court Justice Jackie Cowin ruled the condominium owners “had a right to rely on the phasing provisions of the Master Deed to establish when and how their ownership interests in the common areas would become fixed,” and that, “As no construction… had begun by June 6, 2019, the owners’ interest in the common areas became fixed as of that date, and no subsequent development may occur on the lot without their consent.”
“The summary judgment proved that you can’t try to change the rules of the game at the last minute,” Goldman said. “The contractor/assignee did nothing to develop the final lot for nearly four years after it acquired the development rights, and their attempt to circumvent the Master Deed in order to gain additional time was justifiably rejected by the Court.”
G. Lopes Construction didn’t respond to a request for comment.