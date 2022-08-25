NORTON -- Police have arrested a local couple following a three-month undercover drug investigation and seized suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3,000.
Kris Hampe, 59, and his wife, Cheryl Hampe, 67, of Norton Glen Apartments, pleaded innocent Thursday in Attleboro District Court to fentanyl trafficking and drug conspiracy charges.
Kris Hampe was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail and, if released, must submit to random drug tests. Bail for his wife was set at $1,000 cash.
If convicted, they face a mandatory prison sentence of 3 1/2 years, a prosecutor said.
Police had the couple under surveillance and arrested them after stopping their car on Peck Street near Norton Main Street in Attleboro about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Deputy Police Chief Todd Jackson said.
While they were under surveillance, the couple drove to Providence, where police believe they witnessed a drug transaction. Police then followed the couple's car to Attleboro and stopped it, Assistant District Attorney Eric DeMoura said during a bail hearing.
Police executed search warrants for Hampes’ vehicle and their apartment. Detectives found nothing in the apartment but seized 64 bags of suspected fentanyl weighing 32 grams from a bag in the car, Jackson said.
Police also said officers seized $185 from the glove box of the car and a notebook they alleged to be a "drug ledger" from on top of the dashboard.
Cheryl Hampe's lawyer, Samuel Hausman of Mansfield, said her husband was the target of the investigation and she "was caught in the crossfire."
The lawyer for Kris Hampe, James Caramanica of Attleboro, said it has not been determined whether the white powder police seized was fentanyl. He said his client is a former electrician who suffered a back injury and collects Social Security Disability payments.
The investigation was initiated by Norton detectives.
Norton police were assisted in the arrests and search by members of the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Also assisting was a state Department of Correction K9 unit.
The case against the couple was continued to next month.
