Police display bags of alleged fentanyl they say they seized from a Norton couple on Wednesday.

 NORTON POLICE PHOTO

NORTON -- Police have arrested a local couple following a three-month undercover drug investigation and seized suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3,000.

Kris Hampe, 59, and his wife, Cheryl Hampe, 67, of Norton Glen Apartments, pleaded innocent Thursday in Attleboro District Court to fentanyl trafficking and drug conspiracy charges.

