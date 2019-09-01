NORTON -- A local couple is recovering from an apparent case of domestic violence after both were stabbed at their home on Lincoln Street Saturday afternoon.
The woman was found lying in the roadway by a motorcyclist with severe stab wounds and a man was found in the back yard of a home at 140 Lincoln St. around 4:45 p.m., police said.
The motorcyclist came upon the woman in the roadway and immediately started to apply pressure to her wounds.
The motorcyclist, who asked that he remain anonymous, said that he came around the bend in the curve from Easton side of Lincoln Street and spotted a large pool of blood and something in the roadway.
He at first thought it was a dead deer.
When the man realized that it was a woman, he jumped off his bike and began to render first aid and called police.
Another motorist also stopped, the motorcyclist said, and he asked the other person if they had a rag to stop the bleeding and they used a towel. He said he put pressure on the woman’s wounds which were severe. The woman was in and out of consciousness.
He feared at first that the woman was dead. It's a sight that no one should ever have to see, the motorcyclist said.
He also said the woman asked him to call 911 because a man was going to kill her.
When police arrived, they found a second victim, a man, at rear of the nearby home with stab wounds.
He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury.
According to a police statement, both the male and the female were in stable condition at area hospitals.
It is believed that the female was transported by the Norton Fire Department to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and a second fire department ambulance transported to the male to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.
Lincoln Street is a very rural roadway that runs off of Bay Road and into Easton.
A neighbor who lives a number of houses away and heard about the incident came to care for the family’s horse that was grazing outside.
The neighbor identified the couple as husband and wife.
Her concern was to put the horse inside to feed it and to also get it inside prior to mosquitoes coming out for the evening with the threat of Triple E.
Norton police closed off a portion of Lincoln Street near the crime scene while Easton police were asked to divert traffic on their side of the roadway.
A civilian at the intersection of Bay Road and Lincoln Street alerted motorists that the road was closed.
Saturday’s stabbing was the second in the area since Thursday night when 19-year-old Daniel Randell of North Attleboro allegedly stabbed three people, killing two and injuring a third at his home at 25 Birch St. He was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Friday.
