NORTON — Six chairs bearing the POW/MIA insignia — one for each of the town’s public schools and the town hall — were unveiled Monday during the Memorial Day service at Norton High School.
Members of the school committee and Town Manager Michael Yunits lifted the covering for the chairs before a sizable turnout in the school’s gymnasium.
Gary Cameron, a retired Marine corporal and Vietnam veteran, was the master of ceremonies for the event.
“May the placement of these chairs in our community be a constant reminder of the sacrifices of these brave men and women of our Armed Forces who never returned,” Cameron said.
Each of the auditorium-style folding “Chairs of Honor” had a plaque that noted their symbolic aspect of, “There will always be a place here awaiting their return ... you will never be forgotten.”
The chair that will be displayed in the town hall is of a different style than the other five, resembling a more traditional-style chair.
Hussey Seating Co. donated the chairs, while Norton Veterans Agent Estelle Flett worked with the Norton VFW and American Legion, as well as Hussey Seating, to acquire them.
The company, whose corporate headquarters is in North Berwick, Maine, has a program that supports creating the POW/MIA Chairs of Honor.
Flett was glad for the schools’ receptiveness to having the chairs displayed in their respective school entrances.
“It’s a teaching moment,” Flett said.
Norton School Department Superintendent Joseph Baeta concurred not only on the teaching aspect of the chairs, but of another honor for the town’s military families.
“This will be a wonderful opportunity to connect all the generations,” he said.
