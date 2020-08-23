NORTON — The town’s West Nile Virus risk level has been elevated from low to moderate, Health Agent Christian Zahner said.
Attleboro, where mosquitoes with the disease had been found in late July, had previously been designated in the moderate risk category by the state Department of Public Health.
Moderate risk means an infection with West Nile Virus is likely or has happened.
While West Nile Virus can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease.
Most people infected with West Nile Virus will have no symptoms.
When present, West Nile Virus symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness can occur.
Another mosquito virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, is rarer and more dangerous, sometimes causing brain swelling and death and can affect people of all ages.
Neighboring Taunton has been at moderate risk for EEE.
The state Department of Public Health announced last week there had been a third confirmed human case of EEE in Plymouth County.
There are “necessary precautions that we all should be taking when it comes to protecting ourselves from mosquitoes,” Zahner said.
They include using mosquito repellent, wearing long sleeves and long pants when weather permits, using mosquito netting on baby carriages and playpens, avoiding, if possible, being outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are the most active, and dumping standing water as regularly as possible.
For more information, visit www.nortonma.org.
