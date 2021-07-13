NORTON — Six months after the death of the town’s chief detective, the police department has suffered another loss of one of its top cops.
Deputy Police Chief Thomas Petersen Jr. died Tuesday at Rhode Island Hospital after a brief illness, the police department said in a statement. He was surrounded by his family.
“Deputy Petersen was well respected throughout the law enforcement community and rose through the ranks, serving the town of Norton for 33 years,” Police Chief Brian Clark said.
In January, Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses, commander of the detective squad, died at a Boston hospital of COVID-19.
No details were released about Petersen’s illness.
Petersen began his career as a dispatcher and worked in all aspects of the department including patrol, detectives and administration.
He served as a commander of the detective division, Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council Investigative Support Unit as well as the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force.
“He embraced community policing and was a mentor, trainer and coach to not only officers but students as well,” Clark said.
Funeral arrangements were not yet complete.
