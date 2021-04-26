NORTON — The town has been officially designated a Green Community by the state, and that means grant money for environmentally friendly projects.
Norton initially is slated to receive $173,321 in funding.
As part of the state’s celebration of “Earth Week” last week, officials announced Norton and eight other cities and towns had become Green Communities.
The municipalities have committed to clean energy and energy efficiency goals and are eligible for grants totaling over $1.4 million.
Initial grants are based on a $125,000 base for each city and town, plus additional amounts tied to per capita income and population.
“During a challenging year, our Green Communities have demonstrated tremendous determination to reduce energy use and pursue ambitious clean energy projects,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said.
The cities and towns will not only save on energy costs but contribute to statewide efforts to achieve net zero emissions in 2050.
All Green Communities commit to reducing municipal energy consumption by 20 percent.
The latest nine cities and towns to be designated as such are expected over the next five years to reduce energy use equaling what it would take to heat and power nearly 673 homes and reduce GHG emissions equal to taking 1,222 cars off the road.
So far, 280 cities and towns are Green Communities, which represents 87 percent of the state’s population.
The program has brought over $137 million to municipalities, with up to $20 million available each year.
