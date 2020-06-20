NORTON -- The town has a new selectman and its first new town moderator in over a decade.
In Saturday's annual town election, industrial development commission member Michael Toole with 677 votes edged out planning board member Kevin O'Neil, 624 votes, for a three-year select board seat. Toole replaces Mary Steele, who chose not to run for a fifth term.
And Walter Eykel, who has sat on the finance committee the past four years, captured 768 votes for moderator to defeat former longtime selectman Robert Kimball, 549 votes. Eykel replaces town government guru Bill Gouveia, who served as moderator for 12 years.
The ballot also featured two referendum questions calling for charter changes that passed easily.
Voters agreed by a vote of 1,042 to 269 to change the board of selectmen and selectman member to select board and select board members as other towns have done.
Residents also decided, 1,091 to 176, to change the industrial development commission to the economic development commission.
A total of 1,355 or about 10 percent of 13,309 registered voters cast ballots.
"It is more than I expected," Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said.
The election, postponed from April 4 because of the coronavirus, prompted several unusual measures to keep residents and election workers safe. Masks were required and 6-foot social distancing requirement was in place, with voting booths spread out more.
Polls also closed three hours earlier than the typical 8 p.m.
Early or absentee voting was promoted, and the town clerk's office mailed out over 400 ballots, with less than 300 returned. Longhurst said she expected more mail balloting.
Town officials last year decided to move the election from a Tuesday to Saturday to make it more convenient to voters and increase voter turnout. The location was also moved from the high school to middle school, partly because of safety concerns, also before the virus hit.
"It went very well," Longhurst said of the election.
As for the contests, the selectman race was separated by just 53 votes.
"Mr. O'Neil put up a pretty good fight," Toole said. "I knew it was going to be a close race. Kevin has been a great servant to the town on other committees" including school committee.
"I think both myself and Kevin had some great ideas," Toole said. "I'm excited because I have the opportunity...most of my beliefs are taking a pro-business approach and I want to try to bring that to Norton and the board."
He has been on the industrial development commission the past two years since it was reactivated with the help of select board member Renee Deley. "We really wanted to revitalize that and try to attract business to town," Toole said.
He has a sales and marketing executive background.
Of the victory, "I thought this was kind of a continuation" of Jack Conway and Deley, Toole said of the two select board members elected last spring. "They have done a great job really advocating on the board, taking a different approach working on town issues. I hope to continue that momentum."
Because of the virus crisis, Toole didn't campaign door-to-door as normally is done for town elections but said he made over 600 phone calls.
The moderator runs town meetings -- the annual meeting is next Saturday, and appoints finance committee members, of which Eykel has to appoint two -- one to replace himself.
"I've got to hit the ground running, but I've been part of the process on the finance committee," Eykel said of town meeting, adding Gouveia is "extremely experienced and knowledgeable" and will help out.
A computer engineer and adjunct professor at Wheaton College, Eykel had served as an assistant town moderator once.
Kimball lost in last year's town election after serving eight three-year terms on the board of selectmen. He has been on many other committees.
"We're trying to keep Norton going forward, between the moderator race and selectman, with different people on board," Toole said.
"We all had very little idea what direction the town was going. I think we're all surprised," Eykel said, adding "the turnout was on par with past elections, which is pretty interesting given the current situation."
