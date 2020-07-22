NORTON — Police this week came to the aid of an elderly man, helping him with housing and services after he had fallen on hard times.
The 74-year-old man was put up in a local hotel after officers noticed his home was in serious disrepair and basic utilities were not working, Police Chief Brian Clark said.
Dispatcher Mandi Goodwin took a call Tuesday and sent officers Sean Worrall and Kevin Schleicher to check on the man, whose name was not released.
Police said the man, who is a cancer survivor, has no close family and could not stay in the house because of the conditions.
Because the man had no place to go, Goodwin and Worrall decided to split the cost of two nights at the Extended Stay America hotel until arrangements could be made with Bristol Elder Services and Norton Council on Aging, Clark said.
Goodwin arranged for the room and even had her daughter buy some food for the man. The hotel’s general manager was “extremely understanding” and helped by offering a favorable rate of $65 a night, Clark said.
“It really shows the commitment the members of the department have to assist the community in need,” he said. “It’s something they did out of the kindness of their own hearts.”
The man has lived in town for years and is a graduate of Norton High School, according to Clark.
The chief sent a letter to the town manager asking to have the officers and the dispatcher recognized for their efforts.
The police union also stepped up and will be reimbursing Worrall and Goodwin for the cost of the room, according to Clark.
