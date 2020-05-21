A stubborn brush fire scorched an island in Norton Reservoir Thursday afternoon, and State Police aircraft flew in to help put it out.
The fire was reported mid-afternoon off Juniper Beach, which is off Reservoir Street, and firefighters appeared to have it mostly knocked down by about 4:30 p.m.
However, the fire persisted into the early evening, and the police aircraft, equipped with a large bucket, flew in to drop water from the reservoir onto the flames.
The aircraft came from Western Massachusetts where it had been battling another brush fire.
State forestry personnel also responded as well as other fire departments.
Foxboro firefighters brought pumps to tap reservoir water and Easton supplied a boat.
Norton firefighters launched their two boats, one of which ended up being out of service.
Chainsaws also had to be used to fight the fire.
The wind reached a high of 21 mph at 3 p.m., the Attleboro Water Department reported.
Brush fires are common on the reservoir's islands, often started by smoking materials or campfires, officials say.
A windy and dry week helped fuel other brush fires in the area.
Wrentham and Plainville firefighters responded early Tuesday night to a one off Interstate 495 South.
There have also been some brush fires in Rehoboth.
