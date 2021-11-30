NORTON — A convicted drug dealer arrested last year in a narcotics bust at a local hotel has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison.
Michael J. Demers, 57, of Taunton, was sentenced to two concurrent prison terms last week by Fall River Superior Court Judge Raffi Yessayan, according to court records.
The sentences are the mandatory minimum terms for the drug indictments handed up against Demers.
He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a class A substance and trafficking in crack cocaine, according to records.
Demers, who has served previous stints in prison for drug dealing, was arrested Aug. 5, 2020 outside the Extended Stay America hotel at 280 South Washington St. in Norton.
Police say they seized about 24 grams of crack cocaine, 14 grams of heroin and fentanyl.
As a result of his plea, Demers also forfeited the $330 cash seized from his room at the hotel.
