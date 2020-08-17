ATTLEBORO -- A judge Monday deemed a Norton drug raid suspect a dangerous person and ordered him held without bail, citing his lengthy history of prison stints for dealing narcotics.
Judge Edmund Mathers issued his order against Michael J. Demers, 56, of Taunton, following a dangerousness hearing held virtually in Attleboro District Court.
Demers has been held in jail since his arrest Aug. 5 outside the Extended Stay America at 280 South Washington St. in Norton.
Police say they seized about 24 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 14 grams of a powder believed to be heroin and fentanyl, and $330 cash from the room Demers was staying in.
Demers’ lawyer, Paul Carlucci of Franklin, argued his client could be released with a GPS bracelet and said he suffered from a host of health issues that would made him vulnerable to catching COVID-19 in jail.
He said Demers, a father of two and grandfather of three, “slipped” 10 days before his arrest. He completed a stint in a drug rehabilitation center in Boston jail a year ago, the lawyer said.
Carlucci also questioned the evidence against his client and argued that, according to the police report, officers may have entered the room before obtaining the search warrant.
The lawyer called the circumstances of the arrest “peculiar,” noting that two women were arrested with his client, including one who was not charged with any drug offense related to the raid.
In the report, police say they executed the search warrant about the same time Demers and one of the women were arrested outside as they were getting into a car.
Before rendering his decision, Mathers listed Demers’ lengthy history of drug dealing and crimes which started in the early 1980s and continued to his recent arrest. Included was an 8- to 10-year prison term for drug trafficking in the 1990s. His most recent stint was 2 ½ years in 2018.
The defendant, Mather said, appears “unable or unwilling to control his behavior.”
Demers can be held without bail for up to 120 days while the prosecution prepares for trial.
He has pleaded innocent to trafficking in crack cocaine and trafficking in fentanyl.
If convicted on the fentanyl trafficking charge, Demers faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 3 1/2 years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.
His case was continued to next month for a pretrial hearing.
